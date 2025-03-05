RRB JE CBT 1 2025 result released at rrbcdg.gov.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can check the final result through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Stage 1 exam result for the Stage 1 Examination (CBT) for Various Posts of JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS against CEN No. 03/2024. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 4208 Constable posts and 18799 ALP posts. The board has released the cutoff list.
Here’s the official cutoff list.
Steps to check the RRB JE CBT Stage 1 result
Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RRB JE CBT Stage 1 result
The result PDF will appear on your screen
Check your roll number
Download the result and save it for future reference
Submit objections, if any
Direct link to check the results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-I).
Direct link to the objection window.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.