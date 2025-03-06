The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology ( GAT-B ) 2025 today, March 6. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ .

The computer-based test will be held on April 20 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm (3 hours). GAT-B is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in Participating Institutions. Candidates can check more details in the notification below:

Direct link to GAT-B Information Bulletin 2025.

Steps to make changes to GAT-B form 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ On the homepage, click on the GAT-B 2025: Click Here to Register / Login link Login and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to the GAT-B form 2025.