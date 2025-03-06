The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has declared the results of the State Service (Preliminary) Exam 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the Main exam, followed by the interview round. The Preliminary examination was conducted on February 16, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 158 vacancies.

Steps to download PCS result 2025

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE Prelims result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PCS result 2025.