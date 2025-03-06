The Tripura Board Of Joint Entrance Examination ( TBJEE ) will open the registration window for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025 today, March 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website tbjee.nic.in till March 9, 2025.

The entrance exam will be conducted on April 23, 2025, for four different subjects: 11.00 am to 12.30 pm (Physics and Chemistry), 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm (Biology), and 3.00 pm to 3.45 pm (Mathematics). The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Khowai, Bishalgarh, Udaipur, Santirbazar, and Agartala.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Direct link to TJEE prospectus 2025.

Application Fee

The application fees for general male candidates are Rs 550. For SC/ST male candidates, the fee is Rs 450. For all female and BPL (male and female) candidates, the fee is Rs 350.

Steps to apply for TJEE 2025

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TJEE 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference