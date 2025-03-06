BPSC recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 57 Judicial Member and other posts today, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the online application window for the post of Judicial Member in State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions, President/ Member in District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions under Food and Consumer Protection Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 01/2025, 02/2025 & 03/2025) today, March 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 57 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from State’s SC/ST/Female candidates (unreserved/ reserved category)/PwD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other categories.
Steps to apply for the posts
Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab
register yourself and login and apply
Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.