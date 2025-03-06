Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, New Delhi has invited online applications for admissions to Class 1 for the session 2025-26. Interested candidates/ guardians can submit their application forms at kvsangathan.nic.in from March 7 to 21, 2025.

The first provisional list of selected and waitlisted registered candidates will be released on March 25, 2025. The second and third provisional lists (if seats remain vacant) will be released on April 2 and 7, respectively.

A child must be 6 years old or less than 8 years old as on March 31, 2025, to register for Class-I admissions. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered). More details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to the admission schedule.

Steps to register for KVS Class 1 admission 2024

Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Class 1 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference