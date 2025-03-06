The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Havildar Instructor advertised at post number 06 of the Commission's advertisement number-23-Exam/2016, Combined Technical Service (General Selection) Examination-2016. Eligible candidates can check the PET/PST exam schedule through the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The examination will be held from March 24, 2025, to March 29, 202,5 at 35th Battalion PAC. This recruitment drive aims to hire 292 posts.

Here’s the official schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, admit card Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference