APSSB LDCE applications to begin on March 13; 129 posts on offer
The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment of Gr. 'C’ posts of Lower Division Clerk(LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant(JSA), and Driver under Combined Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (CLDCE). Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website apssb.nic.in from March 17, 2025, to March 27, 2025 till 3.00 pm.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 129 posts. The tentative date for the examination is May 4, 2025, the driving test will be held on May 15, 2025, and the Skill test will be held on May 17, 2025.
Application fee
Candidates of general category have to pay Rs 200, APST candidates have to pay Rs 150 and persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempt from paying the fees.
Steps to apply for the APSSB LDCE
Visit the official website apssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the APSSB LDCE exam
Key in the required details
Submit the application form
Save it and take a printout for future reference
