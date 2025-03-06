The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the provisional answer key for the Data Entry Operator, Higher Education Department, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 06 of 2020. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys and raise objections from the official website, jkssb.nic.in .

As per the official notification, objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from March 10, 2025, during office hours only. Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per objection raised.

Steps to download DEO answer key 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the DEO answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

