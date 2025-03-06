NTPC recruitment 2025: Apply for 80 Executive posts till March 19, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at careers.ntpc.co.in till March 19, 2025.
The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has started accepting online applications for the recruitment of Executive posts under Advt. No. 05/25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in till March 19, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 80 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for Executive (Finance CA/CMA - Inter.), 20 for Executive (Finance CA/CMA - B), and 10 for Executive (Finance CA/CMA - A). Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XSM category and Female candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.
Steps to apply for Executive posts 2025
Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in
On the homepage, click on the application link under Advt. No. 05/25
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Executive posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.