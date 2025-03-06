The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the Common University Entrance Test 2025 ( CUET PG 2025 ) exam city slip for admissions to all Postgraduate Programmes. Once out, eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

The exam will be conducted between March 13 to April 1 across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. The admit card will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam.

“The City Intimation Slip will be available on the NTA website ( https://nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ ) approximately ten days prior to the examination date. For any queries or assistance regarding CUET (PG) – 2025, candidates may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in ,” reads the notification.

Direct link to CUET PG 2025 exam schedule.

Steps to download CUET PG 2025 exam city slip

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ Click on the CUET PG 2025 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference