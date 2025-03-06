The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the results for the posts of Assistant Teacher LT Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science, General, Physical Education, Home Science, Commerce, Music, Arts, Urdu, subjects under the Secondary Education Department. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The examination was held on August 18, 2024.

Steps to check the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher result

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result Click on result Check it and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher result .