The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the pre-results for the 2024 Assistant Prosecution Officer ( APO ) recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download the pre-results from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 181 APO posts. Candidates can also check the answer key for the RPSC APO 2024.

Here’s the official answer key.

Steps to check the RPSC APO pre-result

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the APO pre-result Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to APO pre-result 2024.