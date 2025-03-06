RPSC APO 2024 pre-result released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can check the result through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the pre-results for the 2024 Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download the pre-results from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 181 APO posts. Candidates can also check the answer key for the RPSC APO 2024.
Here’s the official answer key.
Steps to check the RPSC APO pre-result
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the APO pre-result
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to APO pre-result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.