Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has declared the results of the Block Horticulture Officer ( BHO ) competitive exam under Advt. No. 24/ 2024. Applicants can download their results from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in .

The Commission has shortlisted a total of 315 candidates against 318 notified vacancies. The interview was conducted from January 21 to February 1, 2025, for 839 candidates, if which 709 candidates appeared.

Steps to download BHO result 2025

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the BHO 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to BHO result 2025.