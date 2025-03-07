BPSC BHO result 2024 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results of the Block Horticulture Officer (BHO) competitive exam under Advt. No. 24/ 2024. Applicants can download their results from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
The Commission has shortlisted a total of 315 candidates against 318 notified vacancies. The interview was conducted from January 21 to February 1, 2025, for 839 candidates, if which 709 candidates appeared.
Steps to download BHO result 2025
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the BHO 2024 result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to BHO result 2025.
