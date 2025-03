Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, New Delhi has commenced the registrations for admission to Class 1 for the session 2025-26. Interested candidates/ guardians can submit their application forms at kvsangathan.nic.in till March 21, 2025.

The first provisional list of selected and waitlisted registered candidates will be released on March 25, 2025. The second and third provisional lists (if seats remain vacant) will be released on April 2 and 7, respectively.

A child must be 6 years old or less than 8 years old as on March 31, 2025, to register for Class-I admissions. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered). More details available in the notification below:

Steps to register for KVS Class 1 admission 2025

Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Class 1 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, Sangathan has also opened the registration window for admissions to BalVatika 1 or BalVatika 3 in selected Kendriya Vidyalayas all over India for the academic year 2025 - 2026. Interested guardians can submit their application forms at kvsangathan.nic.in till March 21, 2025. More details in the notification below:

