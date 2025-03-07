The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, or IIT Bombay will likely announce the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2025 ( UCEED 2025 ) today, March 3. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in .

The exam was conducted on January 19, 2025. UCEED is a national-level entrance exam conducted annually by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) for admissions to undergraduate design programs (B.Des).

Steps to download UCEED result 2025

Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UCEED 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference