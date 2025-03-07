MPPSC Assistant Professor applications begin at mppsc.mp.gov.in; 1930 posts on offer
Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till March 26, 2025.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the online application form for the recruitment of the various posts of Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in until March 26, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 1930 posts.
Age Limit
Candidates between the age group of 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.
Steps to apply for Assistant Professor posts
Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment advertisement tab
Click on the application form
Key in the required details
Fill out the application form and submit it
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to fill out the Assistant Professor posts application form.
