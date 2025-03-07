DSSSB various posts exam schedule released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in; check details here
Candidates can check the exam schedule for various posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam schedule for various posts in various departments. Eligible candidates can check the schedule and download the admit card through the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
The assistant exam will be held on April 1, 2025. The exams will end on
Here’s the official instructions notification.
Steps to check the exam schedule
Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the notification link
Click on the exam schedule
Download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
