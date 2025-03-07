Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in till April 7, 2025.

Applicants can make corrections to their forms from April 10 to 13, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from April 28, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 11, 2025.

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/EBC category will have to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category. The fee for candidates from PwD category is Rs 430.

Steps to apply for Bihar ITICAT 2025

Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application Portal of I.T.I.C.A.T.-2025” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Bihar ITICAT 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.