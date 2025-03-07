The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the 2025-26 recruitment cycle. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Grade-II Recruitment Exam 2024 will be held from March 19 to March 20, 2025. The Patwari Recruitment Exam 2025 will be held on May 11, 2025.

Here’s the official exam schedule.

Exam Schedule

Name of Examination Exam Date
Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Grade-II Recruitment Exam 2024 March 19-20, 2025
Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam 2024 April 12, 2025
Patwari Recruitment Exam 2025 May 11, 2025
Junior Technical Assistant (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2024 May 18, 2025
Block Programme Officer (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 2, 2025
Social Worker (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 2, 2025
Hospital Administrator (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 3, 2025
Senior Counsellor (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 3, 2025
Data Entry Operator (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 4, 2025
Pharma Assistant (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025  June 5, 2025
Female Health Worker (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 5, 2025
Community Health Officer (CHO) (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 6, 2025
Nurse (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025  June 6, 2025
Public Health Care Nurse (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 8, 2025
Nursing Trainer (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 8, 2025

How to fill out the application form

  1. Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the application link

  3. Register and proceed with the application process

  4. Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

  5. Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.