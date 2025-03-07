The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the 2025-26 recruitment cycle. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Grade-II Recruitment Exam 2024 will be held from March 19 to March 20, 2025. The Patwari Recruitment Exam 2025 will be held on May 11, 2025.

Here’s the official exam schedule.

Exam Schedule Name of Examination Exam Date Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Grade-II Recruitment Exam 2024 March 19-20, 2025 Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam 2024 April 12, 2025 Patwari Recruitment Exam 2025 May 11, 2025 Junior Technical Assistant (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2024 May 18, 2025 Block Programme Officer (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 2, 2025 Social Worker (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 2, 2025 Hospital Administrator (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 3, 2025 Senior Counsellor (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 3, 2025 Data Entry Operator (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 4, 2025 Pharma Assistant (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 5, 2025 Female Health Worker (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 5, 2025 Community Health Officer (CHO) (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 6, 2025 Nurse (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 6, 2025 Public Health Care Nurse (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 8, 2025 Nursing Trainer (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 June 8, 2025

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference