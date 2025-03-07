RBI Officer Grade B score card 2024 released; here’s direct link
Candidates can check and download their score cards from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the score card for the post of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) - PY - 2024 and Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - Department of Statics and Information Management (DISM). Eligible candidates can check and download their score cards from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 94 vacancies — General 66 posts, 21 posts DEPR, and 7 posts DISM. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Phase - I, Phase - II, and Interview round.
Steps to download Officer Grade B result 2024
Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in
On the homepage, go to the Current Vacancies — Results
Click on the score card links
Login and download the score card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – DSIM - PY 2024 Score Card.
Direct link to Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – DEPR - PY 2024 Score Card.
Direct link to Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – General - PY 2024 Score Card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.