The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the score card for the post of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) - PY - 2024 and Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - Department of Statics and Information Management (DISM). Eligible candidates can check and download their score cards from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 94 vacancies — General 66 posts, 21 posts DEPR, and 7 posts DISM. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Phase - I, Phase - II, and Interview round.

Steps to download Officer Grade B result 2024

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, go to the Current Vacancies — Results Click on the score card links Login and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – DSIM - PY 2024 Score Card.

Direct link to Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – DEPR - PY 2024 Score Card.

Direct link to Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – General - PY 2024 Score Card.