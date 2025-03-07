The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Forest Range Officer in the AP Forest Service 2024. As per the notification, the screening test (CBT online) will be conducted on March 16 at 13 district centers. The admit cards will be released on the official website psc.ap.gov.in on March 10, 2025.

“It is hereby informed that the Screening Test (CBT Online) to the post of Forest Range Officers (Notification No.11/2024) is scheduled to be held on 16/03/2025 FN at erstwhile 13 district centers. The hall tickets will be hosted on 10/03/2025 in the Commission’s website (https://psc.ap.gov.in) for downloading,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies for Forest Range Officers in the A.P Forest Service.

Steps to download APPSC FRO admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the FRO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference