The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the scorecard for the RPF CEN 01/2024 Sub Inspector. Eligible candidates can check the RRB RPF SI scorecard through the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 452 posts of RPF Sub Inspector SI CEN RPF 01/2024.

Steps to check the RRB RPF SI scorecard

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RRB RPF scorecard Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the RRB RPF SI scorecard.