UPPSC Staff Nurse result released at uppsc.up.nic.in; here’s direct link to check
Candidates can check the result through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results for the Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) (Mains) Examination-2023. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 2240 posts — 2069 posts for staff Nurse Female and 171 posts for Staff nurse male.
How to check the UPPSC Staff Nurse result
Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the result tab
Click on the result link
The result PDF will appear on the screen
Download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the UPPSC Staff Nurse result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.