The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has announced the Hostel Superintendent Gradena Direct Recruitment 2024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 335 posts. The commission has selected a total of 265 candidates for the posts.

Steps to download Hostel Superintendent result

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Result” tab Click on the Hostel Superintendent Result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Hostel Superintendent Result 2024.