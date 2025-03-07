RSSB Hostel Superintendent result declared; here’s direct link to check
Candidates can check the result through the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the Hostel Superintendent Gradena Direct Recruitment 2024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 335 posts. The commission has selected a total of 265 candidates for the posts.
Steps to download Hostel Superintendent result
Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the “Result” tab
Click on the Hostel Superintendent Result 2024 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Hostel Superintendent Result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.