Today, March 10, is the last date to apply for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) session 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nbe.edu.in.

Candidates can make changes in their application forms from March 27 to March 31, 2025. The admit card will be released on April 15 and exam will be held on April 19, 2025. The result will be announced on May 19, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General, OBC and EWS categories have to pay Rs 3500 and SC, ST and PWD candidates have to pay Rs 2500 as the application fees.

Steps to apply for NEET MDS 2025

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, go to the NEET MDS 2025 tab Click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NEET MDS 2025.