The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will conclude the registrations for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test ( JIPMAT 2025 ) today, March 10. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ .

Candidates can make corrections to their application forms from March 13 to 15, 2025. The computer-based test will be conducted on April 26, 2025, from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the information bulletin.

Application Fee

Candidates in the General/OBC category must pay Rs 2,000 as the application fee. Candidates of SC/ST/PwD/ EWS/transgender category have to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee. Candidates outside India have to Rs 10,000 as the application fee.

Steps to apply for JIPMAT 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ On the homepage, go to the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JIPMAT 2025.