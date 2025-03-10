Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the results of the Radio Police - Head Operator/ Head Operator (Mechanic) posts 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

A total of 9807 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification/ physical standard test (DV/PST) round. The DV is scheduled to be held in the last week of March. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 936 posts of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic).

Steps to download Head Operator result 2025

Visit official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Notices tab Click on the Head Operator result 2023 link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

