UP Police Head Operator result 2025 declared; 9807 shortlisted for DV/ PST
Candidates can download their results from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the results of the Radio Police - Head Operator/ Head Operator (Mechanic) posts 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
A total of 9807 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification/ physical standard test (DV/PST) round. The DV is scheduled to be held in the last week of March. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 936 posts of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic).
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Head Operator result 2025
- Visit official website uppbpb.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the Notices tab
- Click on the Head Operator result 2023 link
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Head Operator result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.