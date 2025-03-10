CSIR CDRI Jr SA, Jr Steno registration closes today at cdri.res.in; here’s direct link to apply
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will close the online applications through the official website Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen./F&A/S&P) and Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English) today, March 10, 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application through the official website cdri.res.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 11 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay application fee of Rs. 500 as per ‘fee payment Procedure’ available on the website. The candidates belonging to SC/PwBD/Women/other Gender Category/Ex-Servicemen/CSIR Employees as well as Identified Casual Workers in CSIR are exempted from submission of application fee.
How to fill out the application form
Visit the official website cdri.res.in
On the homepage, go to the application link
Key in the required details
Fill out the application form
Submit it and pay the application fee
Download it and take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill out the online application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.