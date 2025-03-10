JEE Mains Session 2 schedule released; to be held in April
The entrance exam will be conducted in April 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 (JEE Main 2025 Session 2) schedule 2025. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
As per the notification, Paper I (B.E/B.Tech) will be conducted from April 2 to 8, and Paper IIA (B.Arch), Paper IIB (B.Planning) and Paper IIA and IIB (B.Arch and B.Planning both) will be held on April 9, 2025.
Steps to download JEE Mains Session 2 exam schedule
Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam schedule link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JEE Main Session 2 exam schedule 2025.
