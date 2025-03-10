The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2024 (Paper-II-Descriptive). Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule and other details through the official website ssc.gov.in .

The examination will be held on March 29, 2025. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the SSC JHT admit card

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CHTE admit card” Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference