The Gujarat Public Service Commission ( GPSC ) has released the final result for the Combined Competitive Examination (Main) for the posts of Deputy Section Officer (State Secretariat) and Deputy Section Officer (G.P.S.C), Class-III (Advertisement No. 42/2023-24). Eligible candidates can download the final result through the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 127 posts.

How to check the GPSC DSO exam result

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, go to the advertisement tab Click on the DSO 2025 result link The result PDF will appear on the screen Download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the GPSC DSO exam result.