GPSC Deputy Section Officer final result released at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the final result through the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final result for the Combined Competitive Examination (Main) for the posts of Deputy Section Officer (State Secretariat) and Deputy Section Officer (G.P.S.C), Class-III (Advertisement No. 42/2023-24). Eligible candidates can download the final result through the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 127 posts.
How to check the GPSC DSO exam result
Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the advertisement tab
Click on the DSO 2025 result link
The result PDF will appear on the screen
Download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the GPSC DSO exam result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.