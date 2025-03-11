BOB recruitment 2025: Application for 4000 Apprentice posts closes today, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bankofbaroda.in.
Bank of Baroda (BOB) will close the online applications from eligible candidates for the Apprentice posts under Apprentices Act 1961 today, March 11, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bankofbaroda.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 4000 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 20 to 28 years as on February 1, 2025. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Graduation Degree in any Discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized by the Central Government. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Amount
|Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates
|Rs 400
|Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Female candidates
|Rs 600
|General, EWS and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates
|Rs 800
Steps to apply for Apprentice posts 2025
Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in
Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab
Click on “Apply Now” under Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961
Register yourself on NATS portal and apply for the post
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for Apprentice posts 2025.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Online Examination, Document Verification and Test of local language of the State.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.