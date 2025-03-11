The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi has released the exam schedule for the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination to recruit the post of Senior Administrative Assistant and Junior Administrative Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 23 Senior Administrative Assistants and 36 Junior Administrative Assistants. The Senior Administrative Assistant exam will be conducted on March 29, 2025, and the Junior Administrative Assistant exam will be held on March 22, 2025. The admit card for the Junior Administrative Assistant posts will be released on March 18, 2025, and the Senior Administrative Assistant admit card will be released on March 24, 2025.

Here’s the Junior Administrative Assistant notification.

Here’s the Senior Administrative Assistant notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference