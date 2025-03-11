The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force ( ITBP ) has started the online application for the recruitment of the Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota in Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial). Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till April 2, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 133 posts.

Age Limit

Candidates between the age group of 18 years to 23 years as of April 3, 2025, can fill out the application form. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.