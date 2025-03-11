The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) will soon close the online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in till March 11, 2025.

The Commission has notified 705 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicant must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay of fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for CMS 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CMS 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CMS 2025.