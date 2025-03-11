The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) will soon release the result for the Group II Services Recruitment Examination under Advt. No. 28/2022. Eligible candidates can download the result from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

The Group 2 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services. The Group II exam was conducted on December 15 and December 16, 2025.

Steps to download Group II Result 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 2 Result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.