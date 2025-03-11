JKSSB Driver application edit window to open on March 13; here’s details
Candidates can make changes to their application form through the official website jkssb.nic.in from March 13, 2025, to March 17, 2025.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will open the edit window for the recruitment of Drivers in J&K Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department under Advt. No. 01 of 2025. Eligible candidates can make corrections in their application form through the official website jkssb.nic.in from March 13, 2025, to March 17, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 23 Driver vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Steps to edit Driver posts applications
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Driver application edit link
Key in the require details
Fill the form and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.