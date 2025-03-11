The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) will open the edit window for the recruitment of Drivers in J&K Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department under Advt. No. 01 of 2025. Eligible candidates can make corrections in their application form through the official website jkssb.nic.in from March 13, 2025, to March 17, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 23 Driver vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Steps to edit Driver posts applications

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Driver application edit link Key in the require details Fill the form and submit the form Take a printout for future reference