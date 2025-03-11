The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to recruit Constables in Bihar Police under Advt. No. 01/2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in from March 18 to April 18, 2025.

The board aims to fill 19,838 Constable posts, of which 6,717 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years for unreserved category candidates. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed 10+2. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from the Bihar State’s candidates/ Female candidates/ Transgender/ SC/ ST category will have to pay a fee of Rs 180, whereas Rs 675 is applicable to all other categories.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examinations, physical efficiency test (PET), and document verification (DV).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.