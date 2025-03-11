All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi has started the registration of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2025 for the July session. Candidates can submit their online application form through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till April 15, 2025, by 5.00 pm.

The last date for registration is April 18, 2025. The admit card for the examination will be released on May 10, 2025. The scheduled date for the examination is March 17, 2025.

How to apply for AIIMS INI CET 2025

Open official website aiimsexams.ac.in Under ‘important announcement’ tab, click on registration link Create registration ID Complete application form Save application and print it for future reference

Direct link to registration portal.

About AIIMS INI CET 2025

The exam is conducted twice a year in January and July. This exam is conducted for admission in PG courses i.e. Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS), and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) programs. After qualifying for this exam students can be admissioned to AIIMS Delhi, other AIIMS in India, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST Trivandrum. For more information candidates can check the notification mentioned below:

Direct link to official exam notification.