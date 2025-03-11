DRDO Project Scientist applications begin at drdo.gov.in; apply till April 1
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website drdo.gov.in till April 1, 2025.
The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has started the online application form for the Project Scientist posts. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website drdo.gov.in till April 1, 2025, by 4.00 pm.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 20 posts.
Application Fee
General, OBC and EWS male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs 100 payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.
Steps to fill out the application form
Visit the official website rac.gov.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’
Click on the application link
Key in the required details
Fill out the form, upload documents, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to fill out the application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.