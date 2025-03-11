The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) will soon close the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Examination-2024 [APPSCC(M)E-20241] . Eligible candidates can fill out the Detailed Application Form (DAF) through the official website appsc.gov.in till March 12, 2025.

The Commission has notified a total of 140 vacancies.

Steps to fill out the DAF form

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the APPSC CCE 2024 DAF Key in the required details Login, select the post, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

