The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has announced the results of the Group II Services Recruitment Examination under Advt. No. 28/2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

A total of 5,51,855 candidates registered for the exam and 2,49,964 appeared for the test. The Group II exam was conducted on December 15 and December 16, 2024. The Group 2 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Group II result

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 2 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group II result 2025.

Direct link to Group II final answer key 2025.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.