The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka ( COMEDK ) will soon conclude registrations for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2025 ( UGET 2025 ). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website comedk.org till March 15 (12.00 pm). The application correction window will open from April 11 to 14, 2025.

The admit card will be released on April 30 from 2.00 pm onwards. The exam will be conducted on May 10, 2025. The answer key will be released on May 14. Applications can submit suggestions, if any, by May 16, 2025. The result will be declared on May 24, 2025.

Application Fee Stream COMEDK UGET BOTH COMEDK AND UNIGAUGE PCB Rs 1950+Convenience charge/fee as applicable Rs 3200+Convenience charge/fee as applicable

Steps to apply for COMEDK UGET 2025

Visit the official website comedk.org Click on the registration link and login Proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

