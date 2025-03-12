IDBI Bank will soon conclude the registrations for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager through PGDBF – 2025-26. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website idbibank.in till March 12, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 650 posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates of SC/ST/ PWBD categories candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 1050 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for Junior Assistant Manager Posts 2024

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to the Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O': 2025-26 Click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JAM posts 2025.