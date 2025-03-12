Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will soon close the online registration window for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2025 ( KEAM 2025 ). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in till today, March 12, 2025.

The exam will be conducted from April 22 to 30, 2025. The admit card will be released on April 10, 2025. The results will likely be announced on or before May 10, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee Course(s) opted General (Others except SC/ ST) SC ST Engineering only / B.Pharm only Rs 875 Rs 375 Nil Engineering and B.Pharm Rs 1125 Rs 500 Nil Architecture only/Medical & Allied only/both Rs 625 Rs 250 Nil Both (a) & (c) Rs 1125 Rs 500 Nil Both (b) & (c) Rs 1300 Rs 525 Nil

Steps to apply for KEAM 2025

Visit the official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, go to the KEAM 2025 - Online Application Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

