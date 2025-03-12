The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has released the results for the State Services Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies. The commission has shortlisted 3737 candidates for the main examination, which will be held on June 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2025.

How to check the CGPSC SSE prelims result

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result The result PDF will appear on the screen Download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CGPSC SSE Prelims result.

Direct link to check the CGPSC SSE answer key.