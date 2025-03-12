CSIR UGC NET 2024 answer key released at csirnet.nta.ac.in; here’s direct link to download
Candidates can download the provisional answer key through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024. Eligible candidates can check the provisional answer key and raise objections through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in till March 14, 2025.
Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question challenged.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to check the CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key
Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the CSIR NET answer key
Key in your login details and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Raise objections, if any
Direct link to download the CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.