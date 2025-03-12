All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Group-A (Non-Faculty) [REGA] posts 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the website aiimsexams.ac.in till April 10, 2025. The correction window will open from April 14 to 16, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 29 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved, OBC categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 3000, whereas Rs 2400 is applicable to SC, ST, EWS category candidates. The PwD category applicants are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the posts

Open official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in Go to the recruitment tab Click on the Group A recruitment 2025 link Register and proceed with the application Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

