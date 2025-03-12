MPPSC MO notification released at mppsc.mp.gov.in; check details here
Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from March 17, 2025, to April 16, 2025.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for the Medical Officer/Assistant Surgeon 2024 (Labour Department - Government of Madhya Pradesh) (Advt. No./47/2024). Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from March 17, 2025, to April 16, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire 55 posts. Candidates can make changes to their application form from March 22, 2025, to April 18, 2025, with a fee of Rs 50.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 yeas to 40 years as on January 1, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to all other categories.
Steps to apply for Medical Officer posts 2024
Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab
Click on the application link
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.